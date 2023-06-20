Trojan coaches recognized by National Wrestling Coaches Association

Following a historic season and state championship win, Trojan girls wrestling head coach Allen Newton was named the Georgia Section Three Girls Head Coach of the Year by the National Wrestling Coaches Association. Newton’s coaching staff, comprised of Tucker Rey, Morgan Dudley, Wayne Jiles and Wynter McKinley, was named the assistant coaching staff of the year for the state.
Each year, the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) recognizes outstanding coaches and their remarkable achievements and dedication in the Scholastic Coach of the Year Awards Program. The NWCA honors head coaches and assistant coaching staff in both boys and girls wrestling programs, highlighting their invaluable contributions to the sport.
The awards program begins with winners from each state, who then advance as finalists for the section Coach of the Year award. Finally, these exceptional coaches contend for the prestigious National Coach of the Year award, representing their coaching excellence.
Carrollton High School Athletic Director Paul Fitz-Simons said the recognition comes as no surprise.
“Coach Newton and his staff work hard to give their student-athletes an uncommon experience,” he said. “Their program has experienced much success over the past two years because of their commitment and total buy-in from everyone involved.”
NWCA Executive Director Mike Moyer expressed his admiration for all coaches and their unwavering commitment to their athletes and the sport of wrestling, saying, “These coaches epitomize dedication and passion, investing countless hours in mentoring and guiding their wrestlers. They inspire and shape the future of the sport, leaving a lasting impact on the lives of their athletes.”
