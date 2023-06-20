Trojan coaches recognized by National Wrestling Coaches Association

Coach Allen Newton (center), was recognized by the NWCA as the Georgia section three Coach of the Year for girls wrestling, and his staff was recognized as the overall state Assistant Coaching Staff of the Year. Coach Newton and assistant coaches Tucker Rey, Morgan Dudley, Wayne Jiles and Wynter McKinley are pictured with the girls team after capturing the 2023 7A state championship earlier this year.

 Submitted Photo

Following a historic season and state championship win, Trojan girls wrestling head coach Allen Newton was named the Georgia Section Three Girls Head Coach of the Year by the National Wrestling Coaches Association. Newton’s coaching staff, comprised of Tucker Rey, Morgan Dudley, Wayne Jiles and Wynter McKinley, was named the assistant coaching staff of the year for the state.

Each year, the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) recognizes outstanding coaches and their remarkable achievements and dedication in the Scholastic Coach of the Year Awards Program. The NWCA honors head coaches and assistant coaching staff in both boys and girls wrestling programs, highlighting their invaluable contributions to the sport.