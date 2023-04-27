Trojan boys win region track meet, girls place second

Carrollton High School hosted the 2-7A region track championship on Wednesday, and earning 240 total points, Carrollton's boys team took first place overall, and the Lady Trojans finished in second with 190 points.
The first Group of people to recognize is the collective effort of our coaching staff working together to put our program in a position to be competitive and score in so many events," said head boys coach Jimmy Sorrells. "Track and Field has such an array of events that demand a variety of athletic talents to be put on display."
"As impressive as each individual performed, I cannot help myself but to marvel at how they worked together and supported one another through the conditions and other unforseen events," said head girls track coach Wymon Kelley.
Due to inclement weather, the meet was delayed and athletes had to deal with gloomy conditions all day long.
Despite the second-place finish for his girls, Kelley acknowledged that the season is not over yet. In his words, "The season is far from over and I cannot wait to see what the final part has in store for us."
Boys Track Events
On the track, Carrollton fell behind in the sprints but got significant contributions from their long distance runners and the 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams.
In the 100 meters, Nathan Bhony (11.53) and Quin Ackey (11.60) were the highest placers at tenth and eleventh places, respectively, with Bryce Hicks (11.69) rounding out the group in 14th. In the 200, Carrollton took ninth and tenth by Jason Ackey (23.38) and Christian Ward (23.81).
Rock Williams cracked the top three of the 400 meters, running 50.67 for third place followed by Hudson Blackmon in sixth and Dontavious Barker in seventh.
Carrollton took three places out of the top four in the 800 meters, with Will Jennings (1:56.87) in second followed by Nathan Moseley and Nour Nazim in third and fourth.
Carrollton dominated both the 1600 and 3200, taking the top three spots in each event. Noah Martinson won both events running 4:18.62 and 9:33.87, closely followed by Hagan Russell and Joshua Sipes in each run.
In the 110 hurdles, Jamie Henderson and Zion Cooley placed fourth and fifth respectively. Henderson was also Carrollton's highest placer in the 300 hurdles running 42.31 for fourth, while Kei’unte Horton and Kameron Thornton ended in eighth and ninth respectively.
Carrollton placed fourth out of the five teams in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays, but went on to place second in the 4x400 and win the 4x800 running a 8:31.34 time.
Boys Jumps
The Trojans took three of the top four spots in the high jump. Senior Rock Williams won the event by clearing 6-04.00. Javon McLean was second and freshman Izear Wimberly ended in fourth.
Devion Davis and Jamun Evans took third and fourth place in the long jump at 20-04.50 and 20-03.00 respectively, while freshman Khalen Pinkard took seventh.
Pinkard also won the triple jump with a leap of 45-03.00. Carrollton's next highest placers in the triple were Thornton at ninth and Landon Elliot in eleventh.
Carrollton junior Wyatt Jackson won the pole vault by a large margin, clearing 12-00.00. Teammate Nour Nazim was in a three-way tie for second place at 11-06.00.
Throws
The Trojans also had a dominant day in the throws, taking the top three spots in both the discus and shot put.
Said Coach Sorrells, "Our throws have improved so much over the season and played a huge part in the scoring yesterday. We had some athletes to step up and perform on a new level in the jumps as well."
Jordan White won the discus throw, launching a distance of 150-06.00, and he was followed by freshman teammates Kadan Spratling and C.J. Gamble.
Andrew Walker took first in the shot put with a toss measuring 49-05.75, and teammates Robert Salhab and Terrell Miles placed second and third respectively.
Girls Track Events
Kamariona Dix and Niyla Denson took tenth and eleventh place in the 100 meters. Aladie Kidd had a fifth-place finish in the 200 meters, running 27.03, and Ariyanna Holland and Dix placed eighth and ninth.
The Lady Trojans breached the top three in the 400 meter run, as Kyla Harley was third running 59.59 followed by Kimberly Estrada-Carranza and Piper Spier in eleventh and 12th.
Carrollton claimed three of the top four spots in the 800 meters, as Aubrey Dishman won the event running a time of 2:24.96 and was followed by Jaylyn Rooks in second and Marisol Colorado in fourth.
Carrollton also won both the 1600 and 3200 runs. Rooks won the 1600 running 5:26.09 followed by MaryPayton Rogers in fourth and Kylie Claiborne in fifth. Emily Whipple won the 3200 running 12:19.54 trailed by Allison Batts in fourth and Ryann Young in seventh.
Kalani Witherspoon had another strong showing in the 100-meter hurdles, just missing first place by a few hundredths of a second running 13.99 compared to 13.92. Yasmin Valentine finished in seventh. In the 300 hurdles, Witherspoon and Valentine finished fourth and fifth.
Carrollton's 4x800 relay team placed first, and the 4x100 and 4x400 teams came in second.
Girls Jumps
Carrollton did not have a participant in the high jump finals, but highlighting the long jump was freshman Lyberty Montgomery, who placed fourth with a leap of 16-08.50. Niyla Denson also placed eleventh.
Markita Cook was the Trojans' highest placing triple-jump athlete coming in tenth.
Pole vault was a strength for the Lady Trojans, as senior Madison Phillips took first place clearing 9-00.00 and Rogers placed fourth.
Girls Throws
Just as the boys did, Carrollton's girls took the top three spots in each of the throwing events.
Dru Green won the discus with a 120-10.00 toss, and was followed by teammates Jayla Gilbert and Mariah Daniel.
Gilbert earned the first-place honors for the shot put, tossing 40-10.25 and was followed by teammates Green and Aaliyah Hawkins.
