Trojan boys win region track meet, girls place second

Carrollton dominated the throws on Wednesday in their region championship meet, taking the top three spots in the boys and girls shot put and discus events. Pictured is Terrell Miles in the shot put.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

Carrollton High School hosted the 2-7A region track championship on Wednesday, and earning 240 total points, Carrollton's boys team took first place overall, and the Lady Trojans finished in second with 190 points.

The first Group of people to recognize is the collective effort of our coaching staff working together to put our program in a position to be competitive and score in so many events," said head boys coach Jimmy Sorrells. "Track and Field has such an array of events that demand a variety of athletic talents to be put on display."

Trending Videos