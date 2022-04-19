SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN
The Carrollton High School boys and girls track teams had a successful meet at Eagles Landing High School on Saturday. The Trojan boys won the meet with a score of 141.50 points, and the girls placed second overall in the meet with a score of 69 points.
Kate Slappey won the 100-meter dash for the junior varsity team with a time 13.59. Kyla Harley placed fifth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:00.37. Ryann Young placed second in the junior varsity 1600 with a time of 6:12.16 and Ava Caldwell placed eighth in junior varsity 1600 with a time of 6:43.52.
The 4x200-meter relay team of Gracey Whipple, Shamari Vaughn, Kamariona Dix and Aladie Kidd placed fourth overall with a time of 1:46.91. Jaylyn Rooks ran a time of 5:45.93 to place eighth in the 1600-meters varsity run. Allison Batts ran a personal best time of 12:33.66 to place fourth in the 3200-meters.
Kalani Witherspoon continues to showcase her amazing hurdling ability. In the preliminaries of the 100-meters hurdles, she ran another school record of 14.05 which is the fifth fastest time in the entire state this year. She placed second in the event.
The 4x800-meter relay team of Georgia Noori, Kimberly Estrada-Carranza, Anna Kate Ware, and Lexy Walter placed fourth overall with a time of 10:52.14. The 4x400-meter relay team of Kyla Harley, Kamariona Dix, Julianna Batts, and Shamari Vaughn placed second overall with a very impressive time of 4:08.58.
MaryPayton Rogers placed fifth overall clearing a height of 8-0 in the pole vault. Kayla Pinkard placed first in the triple jump with a leap of 40-0. Jayla Gilbert placed second overall in the discus with a throw 112-10.
Gilbert also placed second in the shot put with a throw 40-7. The 4x100-meter relay team of Kamariona Dix, Kalani Witherspoon, Kyla Harley, and Aladie Kidd placed sixth with a time of 49.75.
Many competitors scored for the boys in their first place finish on Saturday. Donovan McCoy placed second in the junior varsity 100-meter dash running 11.65. Shavique Bascus ran 10.65 to place second in the 100-meter dash and Taariq Miles ran 10.83 to place for seventh.
Bascus also joins Miles on the top ten all-time list for Trojan boys track records. Bascus is tied for seventh all-time and Miles is ninth all-time. The school record is 10.39 which was set in 2003 by Stan Rowe.
Bascus later placed second in the 200-meter dash running 21.72. Jaylen Marsh placed fifth running 22.30 and Bascus was sixth running 22.31. This time places him sixth all-time in Trojan history.
Marshun Horton won the junior varsity 400-meter dash running 52.78. Conner Jahns placed sixth with a time of 55.16. Jaylen Marsh placed fourth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 49.17 Kayvion Copeland was fifth with a time of 49.92. Will Jennings placed fourth in the 800-meter dash with a time of 1:59.15.
Freshman Braven Davis won the 1600 junior varsity race with a time of 4:48.18. The Trojans’ 4x200-meter relay team of Dontavius Barker, Kayvion Copeland, Jaylen Marsh, and Amare Hall placed second with a time of 1:27.17. This effort is the second fastest time in school history. It is also the third fastest in the state this year in all classifications.
Noah Martinson won the varsity 1600-meter run with a time of 4:31.73. Joshua Sipes placed third with a time 4:34.66. Noah also won the 3200 with a time of 9:52.53. Jeb Jackson was sixth with a time 10:20.60.
Jaden Wolf was second in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.29. The 4x800-meter relay team of Will Jennings, Joshua Sipes, Karson Davis, and Hagan Russell placed fifth with a time of 8:38.29.
The 4x100-meter relay of Shavique Bacus, Jaden Wolf, Amare Hall, and Taariq Miles placed third with a time of 41.52 and the 4x400-meter relay team Kayvion Copeland, Dontavius Barker, Taariq Miles, and Jaylen Marsh ran 3:21.99 for second overall.
Kareem Nazim placed first in the pole vault with a clearance of 13-6. Lonnie Parker also scored with a clearance of 10-6. Amare Hall placed third in the long jump with a leap of 23-5, which was his best ever.
Takare Lipscomb also jumped his best ever of 22-1 and placed fourth. Hall followed up by winning the triple jump with a leap of 46-2. Marshun Horton was seventh with a jump of 42-1. Andrew Walker threw a big personal best in the shot put of 46-3 to place fifth.
