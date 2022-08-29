WHITESBURG — The Carrollton Trojan boys cross country team won its second meet this season on Aug. 27 at McIntosh Nature Reserve.
The margin of victory was a little more narrow this time around with the Trojans scoring 72 and North Atlanta scoring 98.
There were a total of 21 teams in the race. Noah Martinson led the Trojans yet again, placing second place overall with a stellar time of 15:34.79. The time makes him the second fastest male Trojan cross country runner of all time behind the recently graduated Collin Jones, whose best time was 15:30.15.
Additionally, Trojan Hagan Russell placed in the top 10 and ran a personal record of 16:05.37. Another notable performance was sophomore Braven Davis who ran his personal best of 16:46.95 and placed sixth for the Trojans and 33rd place overall. Russell makes the seventh Trojan this year to break the 17-minute barrier.
As for the Lady Trojans, they placed eighth overall out of 17 teams. The girls finished behind last year's 6A state championship team, North Atlanta.
Emily Whipple took a huge step forward, placing 11th overall with a time of 19:41.47. This makes Whipple the second-fastest female Trojan cross country runner of all time behind Carrollton High School alumna Emma Bussard.
