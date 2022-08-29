Trojan XC at McIntosh Nature Reserve

Carrollton's boys cross country earned their second win of the year following their win at Pickens just over a week ago. Pictured from left are Hagan Russell, Karson Davis, Joshua Sipes, Daniel Neill, Nathan Moseley, Noah Martinson, and Braven Davis.

 Submitted by Cali Jones

WHITESBURG — The Carrollton Trojan boys cross country team won its second meet this season on Aug. 27 at McIntosh Nature Reserve.

The margin of victory was a little more narrow this time around with the Trojans scoring 72 and North Atlanta scoring 98.

