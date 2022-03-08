Carrollton’s boys and girls track teams traveled to Mill Creek High School over the weekend to compete in the Jerry Arnold Challenge. The boys team placed first out of 22 teams, and the girls team placed third out of 20 teams in a track meet that was full of 7A talent.
The boys scored 111 points in their win. Mill Creek came in second place with 98.50 points, and Brookwood placed third with 98 points. The Trojans sealed their victory with a second place finish in the 4x400-meter relay at the end of the meet.
Taariq Miles and Shavique Bascus gave the Trojans solid points in the sprints by scoring in the 100 and 200 meter sprints. Miles was fifth in the 100 with a time of 11.16 seconds, and he won the 200 running 22.32. Bascus placed seventh in the 100 running a time of 11.23, and he was third in the 200, running 22.50.
Jaylen Marsh was sixth in the 400 meter, with a time of 50.31. Noah Martinson was seventh in the 3200 meter with a time of 9:44.31, and that places him third all-time in Trojan history for the 3200. Jaden Wolf came in second in the 110 meter hurdles, running a time of 15.03. Wolf also won the 300-meter hurdles with a 40.45 time.
The 4x100 relay team of Bascus, Miles, Wolf, and Amare Hall won the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 42.38 seconds. The 4x200-meter relay team composed of Jace Black, Dontavius Marke, Quintavious Ackey, and Takare Lipscomb placed fourth with a time of 1:34.24.
The 4x400-meter relay team of Kayvion Copeland, Rock Williams, Marshun Horton, and Jaylen Marsh ran 3:28.21 to take second place. The 4x800-meter team of Will Jennings, Hagan Russell, Joshua Sipes, and Noah Martinson ran 8:18.79 for first place. This was the 6th fastest time in Trojan track history for the 4x800 relay.
Rock Williams placed seventh in the high jump, clearing a 5-10. Amare Hall won both the long jump and the triple jump. He jumped 22-4 in the long jump and 46-6.5 in the triple jump. Takare Lipscomb placed fourth overall in the long jump with a leap of 20-8.75. Kareem Nazim cleared 14-6 in the pole vault to get second.
In the girls’ meet, Brookwood won scoring 117 points, Hillgrove was second at 85 points, and Carrollton was third at 76 points.
For the Trojans, Aubrey Dishman placed eighth in the 400 meter with a time of 1:02.48. Kalani Witherspoon won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.03. Julianna Batts placed seventh in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 50.34. The 4x100-meter relay team of Kalani Witherspoon, Kamariona Dix, Kyla Harley, and Aladie Kidd placed fourth with a time of 50.08.
The 4x400-meter relay team of Kyla Harley, Kamariona Dix, Aladie Kidd, and Aubrey Dishman placed fourth with a time of 4:18.06. The 4x800-meter relay team of Jaylyn Rooks, Georgia Noori, Emily Whipple, and Anna Kate Ware placed fourth in 10:38.40.
Kayla Pinkard placed fourth in the long jump with a jump of 16-10.25. Pinkard also won the triple jump with a jump of 39-1. Madison Phillips won the pole vault clearing 10-6.
Jayla Gilbert and Dru Green scored in both throws. Jayla was fourth in discus with a throw of 112-8 and third in shot-put at 36-3. Dru placed fifth in the discus with a throw of 105-8 and sixth in the shot with a throw of 34-2.
