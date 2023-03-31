Carrollton High School's track & field teams competed at the Eighth Annual Atlanta Metro Championships and produced outstanding results for both teams.
The boys finished first out of 16 teams, scoring 145 points; Blessed Trinity was the next closest school with a score of 94.5 points, while the girls finished second out of 16 teams with a score of 96.75 with Woodward Academy finishing first overall with 151.5 points.
Boys
Senior Will Jennings had a new school record in the 800-meters at 1:56.04. Jamie Henderson Jr. won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.31, and Zion Cooley finished third in 16.31. Henderson Jr. also placed second in the 300-meter hurdles.
The long-distance runners also performed well at the meet, with Noah Martinson finishing third in the 1600-meter with a PR time, putting him third all-time in school history. In addition, Hagan Russell finished third in the 3200-meter with a time of 9:42.60; it also puts him third in school history.
In the field events, Robert Salhab placed eighth in the shot put with a PR throw of 45-11. In addition, Jordan White and Kaiden Spratling all threw personal bests in the discus, finishing first and second, respectively. White threw 144-2, while Spratling threw 142-1.
Girls
Senior Kalani Witherspoon (Memphis Signee) finished second in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 14.09. That makes her ranked top-25 in the nation. Aubrey Dishman tied for first in the high jump clearing five feet.
In the field events for the Lady Trojans, Aaliyah Hawkins scored in the shot put at eighth place with a throw of 32-2. Dru Green finished third with a throw of 35-10, and Jayla Gilbert came in second at 39-8.
The discus also had the Lady Trojans perform well, led by Jayla Gilbert, with a first-place throw and personal best of 125-10. Dru Green finished second with a throw of 108-7, and to wrap it up, Mariah Daniel was seventh with a throw of 82-3.
The program will look to continue its success at the Friday Night Lights meet hosted by Starrs Mill High School tonight before the start of Spring Break.
