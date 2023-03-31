Carrollton High School's track & field teams competed at the Eighth Annual Atlanta Metro Championships and produced outstanding results for both teams.

The boys finished first out of 16 teams, scoring 145 points; Blessed Trinity was the next closest school with a score of 94.5 points, while the girls finished second out of 16 teams with a score of 96.75 with Woodward Academy finishing first overall with 151.5 points.

