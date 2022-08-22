JASPER, Ga. — The Carrollton Trojan cross country team ran its second meet of the season at Pickens County on Aug. 20. The varsity boys ran first and performed well, placing first overall out of 31 teams.
Overall, the Trojans scored a low score of 43 points. The 7A State Runners-Up from last year, Marietta, placed a distant second place with 94 points. Placing third was another top-notch 7A cross country program from last year, Harrison, which scored 122 points.
The Trojans were led by Noah Martinson who placed second overall with a time of 16:02.7 in the 5K. Will Jennings placed seventh overall with a time of 16:29.6, and Hagan Russell placed 10th for the Trojans with a time of 16:49.8.
Just outside the top ten, Daniel Neill was 11th and Nathan Moseley was 13th. Carrollton placed its top five athletes ending at 13th place out of 214 competitors. The team time average was 16:39.8 for the 5K.
The varsity girls followed the boys with a great performance of their own, placing sixth out of 28 teams.
The girls were led by sophomore Emily Whipple who ran 20:42.6. MaryPayton Rogers was second for the program running 21:13.8. Jaylyn Rooks was third for the program running 21:17.9, and the fourth-best time for the program was Alexia Walter, running 21:22.0.
Carrollton Cross Country will be back in action this weekend, as they travel to the McIntosh Nature Reserve on Saturday.
