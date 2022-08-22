Noah Martinson 2022

Carrollton's Noah Martinson placed second overall with a time of 16:02.7 in the 5K to lead the Trojan boys team to a first-place finish at Pickens County on Aug. 20.

 Submitted by Cali Jones

JASPER, Ga. — The Carrollton Trojan cross country team ran its second meet of the season at Pickens County on Aug. 20. The varsity boys ran first and performed well, placing first overall out of 31 teams.

Overall, the Trojans scored a low score of 43 points. The 7A State Runners-Up from last year, Marietta, placed a distant second place with 94 points. Placing third was another top-notch 7A cross country program from last year, Harrison, which scored 122 points.

