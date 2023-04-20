Trojan boys golf wins area championship

Pictured from the left are Trojan golfers Alex Cork, Edward Fleck, Luke Able, Tristin Morin, Andrew Ritz, Christopher Watts, and Jac Glisson.

 Submitted Photo

The Trojan Boys golf team (309) captured the Area 1-AAAAAAA championship over Lowndes (310) by one shot on the final hole.

This is the team's fifth area title in six years. Luke Able (72) was the Low Medalist.

