Trojan boys golf wins area championship

The Trojan Boys golf team (309) captured the Area 1-AAAAAAA championship over Lowndes (310) by one shot on the final hole.
This is the team's fifth area title in six years. Luke Able (72) was the Low Medalist.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Trojan Boys golf team (309) captured the Area 1-AAAAAAA championship over Lowndes (310) by one shot on the final hole.
This is the team's fifth area title in six years. Luke Able (72) was the Low Medalist.
Able and Tristan Morin (75) both made the All-Area Team. Capturing the title qualifies the team for the state championship for the 10th year in a row.
This year’s championships are being held at Kinderlou Forest GC on May 22-23.
The Trojans will be back in action this weekend at the annual Trojan Invitational at Sunset Hills Country Club in Carrollton.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.