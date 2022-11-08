The Carrollton High School boys cross country team finished second overall at the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Cross Country State Championship Meet Nov. 4.
This was the first year CHS has competed in the top GHSA classification of AAAAAAA in the state meet, held on the Carrollton City Schools campus Nov. 4-5. The girls also posted an impressive showing, landing at 15th for the team overall.
Head coach Jimmy Sorrells said both teams faced challenges on meet day, and he is proud of the athletes.
“Our top runners for the boys and girls teams were ultimately unable to finish in their normal placement because of illnesses,” said Sorrells. “They both tried their best, but it’s hard to compete if you are not feeling 100 percent.”
Senior Will Jennings placed third overall with a time of 16:39.92.
“What a great effort by Will, who also finished third at state his sophomore year,” said Sorrells. “He wasn’t able to compete his junior year because of an injury that resulted in surgery, and I am proud of him for finishing strong his senior year.”
Carrollton High School Athletic Director Paul Fitz-Simons said he is proud of the Trojans.
“Our cross country athletes had an incredible season this year, and I am proud of each of them,” said Fitz-Simons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.