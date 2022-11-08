CHS XC State

The Carrollton High School boys cross country team finished second overall at the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Cross Country State Championship. Pictured from left are Nathan Moseley, Braven Davis, Will Jennings, Hagan Russel, Noah Martinson, Joshua Sipes and Daniel Neill.

 Submitted Photo

The Carrollton High School boys cross country team finished second overall at the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Cross Country State Championship Meet Nov. 4.

This was the first year CHS has competed in the top GHSA classification of AAAAAAA in the state meet, held on the Carrollton City Schools campus Nov. 4-5. The girls also posted an impressive showing, landing at 15th for the team overall.

