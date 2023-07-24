After winning two region titles and advancing to the Georgia High School Association playoffs quarterfinal round in back-to-back seasons, the Trojan basketball program has added a new routine to their offseason workouts.
According to Yoga Earth, over the past decade, yoga has become one of the fastest-growing wellness practices in the country, and it has made its way to Criswell Court during the summer break. Local yoga instructor Kendra Wysoczynski has volunteered her time to help the Trojans grow physically and mentally stronger.
Wysoczynski spoke about the benefits that yoga can have for athletes.
“Yoga has many benefits for athletes looking to improve athletic performance and prevent injuries,” Wysoczynski stated. “ Yoga helps to rebalance, strengthen, and restore overtaxed muscles, joints, and ligaments.
Consistent yoga helps increase flexibility, endurance, agility, focus, and concentration and teaches how to quiet the mind. Unfortunately, in many cases, yoga isn’t introduced to athletes until they reach the collegiate level or beyond. Introducing yoga to the basketball team’s training regimen will hopefully give each athlete more of an advantage and edge.”
Head coach Don Bray said he has seen a huge improvement in how his players focus due to the yoga sessions.
“Yoga has really helped us mentally and physically,” Coach Bray stated. “Everyone understands the physical aspect of yoga, but mentally it has taught us to focus more on the moment and appreciate life for what it is, which is a blessing. We only have so much time to make the best of each day. We are thankful to Mrs. Kendra for providing the sessions. She does a great job with the kids.”
The yoga program has been so successful that the Lady Trojan basketball team has also joined the sessions over the summer to supplement their workouts and reap the benefits. Both programs will officially wrap up summer with one more session before heading into Sandy’s Spiel Fall Season League beginning in early August.
