After winning two region titles and advancing to the Georgia High School Association playoffs quarterfinal round in back-to-back seasons, the Trojan basketball program has added a new routine to their offseason workouts.

According to Yoga Earth, over the past decade, yoga has become one of the fastest-growing wellness practices in the country, and it has made its way to Criswell Court during the summer break. Local yoga instructor Kendra Wysoczynski has volunteered her time to help the Trojans grow physically and mentally stronger.