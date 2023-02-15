Carrollton baseball is off to a hot start early in the season, with a 6-3 win over South Paulding on the road and a 15-7 win over Dutchtown in the home opener.
South Paulding
Last Friday on the road, South Paulding struck first as two runs scored on an Austin Jetmore double in the bottom of the first inning, but Carrollton came surging back in the top of the third.
Maddox Monsour scored on a passed ball, Andrew Albertus scored on a wild pitch, and Carson Sewell hit an RBI single, all of which gave Carrollton a 3-2 lead.
South Paulding tied the game on a Kody Clancy solo home run on their first at-bat of the fourth, but Carrollton made sure that was all the damage done with three straight outs following the solo shot.
Carrollton took the lead for good in the next half-inning, as both Myles Butler and Carson Waldrop scored on a ball put into play by Lane Bell. Cade Cosper added the final run in the sixth, scoring on an error by Jetmore, the catcher.
Cosper started for the Trojans on the pitching mound, going five innings with seven strikeouts and allowing three hits and one walk. Malik Kemp pitched in relief, allowing one hit with four strikeouts and a walk.
On offense, six different Trojans had one hit in the win, with Sewell having the only true RBI in the game.
Dutchtown
Carrollton observed Wounded Warrior Night in their home opener, adorning their camouflage uniforms to go along with the theme.
The Dutchtown Bulldogs went up by as much as 6-1 in the early going, but Carrollton's bats got hot in the third inning to take the lead for good. Ultimately, base running and walks helped the Trojans double Dutchtown's run total, as the Bulldogs had nine hits in the game compared to eight for the Trojans.
Carrollton pitcher John Cobb was credited for the win, throwing for three innings and surrendering three hits on top of three strikeouts and a walk. Sewell and Childers both pitched two innings apiece.
After being the winning pitcher against South Paulding to start the season, Cosper stood out on offense against Dutchtown, leading the team with two hits on three at-bats and three RBIs. Childers also went two-for-three in the win as the only other Trojan with multiple hits.
A two-run single by K Jackson in the first inning put Dutchtown ahead 2-0 early, and the Bulldogs expanded that lead in the second inning thanks to another RBI single as well as a outfield error that sent two runs home.
Initially down 6-1 going into the frame, Carrollton scored seven runs in the third inning, including a two-out solo homer by Monsour, and Carrollton was up 8-6, a lead they only stretched with four runs in the fifth and three in the sixth.
Carrollton's next game will be at Lowndes this Friday (Feb. 17) at 7:30 p.m. to start a three-game road stretch. Their next home game will be Thursday the 23rd against Whitewater at 6 p.m.
