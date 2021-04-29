The Carrollton High School Trojan baseball team ended the regular season with back-to-back wins over Dalton High. Now they have their eyes set on a state championship. The team is 27-3 overall, 13-1 in the region and hosting Habersham Central in the opening round with a doubleheader starting at 3 p.m. today.
Scott Johnson, head baseball coach, said he is excited for the team.
“We have already clinched a Region (5-6A) Championship and the No. 1 seed from our region for the playoffs,” he said. “For most of the season, we have been ranked No. 2 in the state. We have also been ranked nationally in the top 25 by MaxPreps, PerfectGame and Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, with our highest ranking being No. 9 by MaxPreps.”
For the 12 seniors on the team, the season means a lot. Senior Chaz Hickman said the team is special because they have faced lots of challenges together.
“Ever since last year when the season came to an end because of the pandemic, we have had a chip on our shoulder,” he said. “This team is so special because of all the adversity we have faced. We have never given up.”
Senior Colton Cosper, a Mercer signee and National High School Baseball Coaches Association Academic All-American, echoed his teammate’s sentiments.
“As a senior, this season has been very special,” he said. “Just knowing this is our last ride together is something sad, but it has been very fun. I know all of the seniors and everyone on the varsity team is ready to make a deep run and win the state championship, and we need everyone on the team ready to go at any moment if we want that to happen.”
Johnson coached most of the senior players when they were younger.
“Most of these guys have been together since the seventh grade. In fact, I coached the majority of them that year on our junior high team. We were 12-1 and won the middle school championship,” he said.
Some of the boys have been together even longer and played travel ball.
As for a state championship win? Johnson said it would be the cherry on top of an incredible season, but he wants his players to remember to enjoy the ride.
“For me, that’s one or two days of baseball,” he said. “I have told anyone who will listen to enjoy the journey. Because of that mindset, I have been taking in memories since January when we had our first practice. A state championship would be the ultimate finale to an incredible season, but it is the journey that I will always remember.”
— Special to the Times-Georgian
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.