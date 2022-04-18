A coach who has built an incredible legacy with more than 400 wins under his belt has decided to retire as Carrollton High School's head baseball coach.
Scott Johnson has been a head baseball coach for nearly three decades. He spent most of his coaching years in Indiana before he and his family moved to Georgia.
“I had a nice career in Indiana, winning several conference championships and had a little success in the postseasons,” said Johnson. “Something I am proud of is taking over at three different schools with losing records and making them winners.”
Johnson said he has loved being in Carrollton and feels fortunate to have had the opportunity to lead the baseball program.
“My time as the head baseball coach at Carrollton has been a fun challenge,” he said. “I will forever be grateful for the chance to come here and lead the baseball program. It is a special place to be.”
CHS Athletic Director Paul Fitz-Simons said Johnson’s retirement is bittersweet.
“Coach Johnson has been a pivotal part of the baseball program at Carrollton,” he said. “He has poured into athletes and families during his time as head coach. I am excited about his next chapter and know he will continue to do wonderful things for our students as a teacher in our district.”
Johnson said he is looking forward to finishing the season and spending time with his family.
“I want to spend more time with my wife, Shannon, and our four daughters,” he said. “That’s really at the heart of this decision to retire from baseball. I have had a great career and feel at peace.”
The Trojans defeated East Paulding 4-2 Friday. Carrollton fell to the Raiders 2-1 earlier in the week, making the victory even sweeter as the team secures its spot heading into the playoffs later this month. The Trojans (16-10, 9-3) are currently ranked second in the region (5AAAAAA).
