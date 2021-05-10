Trojan Band Reveals Look of New Uniform

The Carrollton High School's Marching Band will have a new uniform next year. Director Chris Carr revealed the new uniform the band will wear next marching season during the band’s annual barbecue fund-raising event on May 6.
“The last time we were able to take a picture like this was about a decade ago,” said Carr after unveiling a photo showing band students sampling the new uniforms.
Carr had been anticipating new uniforms for a few years and had been in contact with principal David Brooks and district Superintendent Dr. Mark Albertus for approval. He received approval from both and a nod of support from the Carrollton Board of Education to move forward.
“This is major support from our school system,” said Carr. “So if you get a chance, especially if you see them in person, please thank them.”
In an effort to raise money, the band has been hosting several fundraisers a year to support the program, including the annual spring barbecue and the popular All-in-One fruit and meat sale in November, in an addition to other events.
“Over the last few years, money has been set aside in anticipation of the growing need for new uniforms,” said Carr. “These dollars came from the fundraising efforts and frugal management of the band’s annual school budget.”
The new uniforms have been designed to be customizable for different occasions. There is a vest construction on the uniform so that during performances on hotter days, the vest can be worn with a short sleeve uniform shirt that will provide a professional look while also keeping the students from overheating.
“The new design (is) a modern new look while retaining traditional elements that honor our well-established legacy and identity,” said Carr. “It features many adaptable components to allow modernization of the Trojan Band look that will aid in our competitive pursuits while allowing us to make choices for a traditional look during appropriate performances.
“The undershirt may be worn separately from the vest, reducing the wear-and-tear of the formal uniform components.”
At the end of the barbecue fund-raising event, Carr thanked the boosters and the community for their support and said that the uniforms are expected to be ready by marching season this August.
