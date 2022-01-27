A band director who is passionate about music education in schools has helped the band program at Carrollton High School thrive since he became part of the Trojan community more than six years ago.
Under the direction of Chris Carr, who was named director in 2014, the Trojan Marching Band is approaching participation numbers not seen in almost two decades, hovering around the 200-member mark. Program quality continues to reign, with the band upholding its long-standing tradition of capturing superior ratings, winning grand championships and consistently finishing in the top three at all competitions.
Carr said he is pleased with the program’s growth and hopes to continue expanding in the years to come.
“Despite the pandemic, we have lost very few members and still have almost 200,” Carr said. “Mr. Trumble has more than 150 students participating in his bands at the upper elementary school. We are looking forward to a bright future as we continue to expand.”
David Trumble is the band director at Carrollton Upper Elementary and says he thinks the biggest change is the program’s approach to getting younger students interested in band.
“We no longer beg the fourth graders to come join the band once they get into fifth grade,” he said. “Every fourth grader in the school comes to me for a nine week rotation. On day one, I welcome them to their nine week audition to see who has what it takes to earn an invitation into the Trojan Band. It helps the students to realize from the beginning what an honor it is to be a part of this award winning band program. This one change in our approach has helped us to more than double our numbers in the band program at CUES in only two years.”
After leaving the upper elementary school, students move into the junior high band where they have Maria Menendez as their director.
“We have really worked on building relationships with the students,” said Menendez. “What is special about our program is that from grades 5-12 the kids have a relationship with four teachers who care about them and invest in them the entire time. They have mentors and people who are fighting for their success in all that they do. As the CJHS director, I start to really put into work the basic skills that Mr. Trumble has taught them and begin to show them all of the great things that they can do.”
Carrollton City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Albertus noted that he is pleased with the band program’s success.
“The current leadership has done a great job growing our band program,” he said. “Each of these instructors go above and beyond for our students and I am proud of what they have and will continue to accomplish.”
The high school program has also grown in curricular offerings through a comprehensive music program consisting of the marching band, three concert bands, two jazz bands, a percussion ensemble and many chamber music ensembles.
Carr said some notable achievements of the band program include earning superior ratings at concert and jazz band festivals, a growth in student participation in district and state honor band and the wind ensemble receiving invitations to perform at competitive concert events.
“I am just so honored and fortunate to have the opportunity to help carry on the legacy of this great program,” said Carr. “The standard of excellence here is unmatched and it’s something special to be part of.”
— SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN
