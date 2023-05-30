Trojan 4x800 team to be honored by Atlanta Track Club

Carrollton's state champion boys 4x800 team will be honored by Atlanta Track Club on June 7.

 Submitted Photo

ATLANTA — In what was an unforgettable year for high school track and field in the state of Georgia, Atlanta Track Club named one of the strongest All-Metro Track & Field Teams in its 59-year history today. The team includes 25 state champions and three newly-crowned state record holders representing 23 schools from eight counties.

That includes the state champion boys 4x800m relay team from Carrollton High School. The team included Joshua Sipes, Nathan Moseley, Noah Martinson, and Will Jennings, and their 7:46.62 victory at the GHSA Class 7A State Meet was the fastest time run in the state of Georgia this year.

Trending Videos