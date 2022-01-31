The "Annual Tribute to Nellie Duke and International Women's Day" will held March 8 from 6 to 9 p.m. at City Station in Carrollton.
Billed as an "evening of entertainment, inspiration and visioning based on her leadership and other Democratic women in Georgia and beyond," the program is being sponsored by the Carroll County Democratic Committee.
"The Future is Female: From Nellie Duke to the Present and Future" will be presented by keynote speaker Regina Lewis-Ward, member of the Georgia State House of Representatives.
Opening remarks will be offered by Deirdre Rouse, director of diversity education at the University of West Georgia.
A highlight of the evening will be the presentation of a humanitarian award to Duke by former State Senator Gail Buckner, representing the National Federation of Democratic Women, in recognition of Duke's lifetime of service.
Additionally, the March 8th event will provide an opportunity for citizens to meet the Democratic Committee County Chairs from west Georgia that include those leaders from Coweta, Douglas, Heard, Meriwether, Henry, Troup and Fayette counties.
Also, Democratic Party candidates for the State Senate and United States House 3rd District will be honored.
To become a sponsor, individual plates can be purchased for $50 and VIP Tables for $500.
Sponsorships accepted via text, NELLIE DUKE at 404-316-7792.
To contact the Carroll County Democratic Committee, call Barbara Green at 770-380-4581, send an email to carrollgadems@gmail.com, or forward a letter to CCDC, Box 1602, Carrollton, Ga., 30112.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.