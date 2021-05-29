Trenton R. Jackson, 85, passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at his home in Conyers, Georgia.
He was born on Oct. 29, 1935, in Bowdon, Georgia, to the late LZ and Milton Jackson and was employed for many years by Southwire Company of Carrollton, Georgia.
Trenton is survived by his wife of 52 years, Ardith Jackson; children, Christy Jackson and Andrew Jackson; grandchildren, Alex Barrus and Lillian Jackson; brother and sister-in-law, Linton and Una Jackson; nieces and nephews, Brad and Shirley Jackson, Amy Jackson, and Lee Williamson; and great-nieces and nephews, Josh Morgan, Jennifer Morgan, and Danny Williamson.
He was preceded in death by siblings, Faye Kuglar and Danny Jackson.
