The city of Villa Rica has scheduled a tree removal project to begin next week at Hillcrest Cemetery.
The tree removal and trimming project at Hillcrest Cemetery will begin on Tuesday, March 15, early in the morning. Richmond Tree Experts is the tree company hired by the city to complete this project.
There are over 40 trees that will be cut down in all sizes and species with some of the largest and oldest being oak trees. The removal of the largest oak tree will begin Monday.
“It has been a beautiful tree over the years,” City Clerk Alisa Doyal said.
According to Doyal, Richmond believes that the oak tree has died due to bark beetles that have taken residence under the bark of the tree and other diseases in the tree.
There will be more than one oak tree coming down. The trees will be cut down as low as possible without removing the roots because the roots cannot be removed. They are massive and have grown under nearby graves.
“We believe these trees came up on their own because they are located inside some of the graves,” Doyal said. “The trees are large and may be over 100 years old. They are damaging the walls of the graves. The roots of the trees are shifting the tombstones over on their side and some have fallen over. The limbs are heavy and will be costly to the city if one of these limbs falls on top of a monument and destroys it.”
The city cemeteries are managed by the City Clerk who directly reports to City Manager Tom Barber. The Cemetery Commission, an advisory board of seven members, has been working on this project with Doyal too.
The first known burial in this cemetery was in 1839. Joseph Chambers, born in 1778, moved to the area from North Carolina to work the gold mines along with his family. They owned a section of the cemetery and acres in this area where they buried their family members. Back then, it was called The Old Chamber's Burying Grounds.
It was while Nathaniel Harbin Humphries was mayor of Villa Rica that the city obtained this area and more land for a city cemetery. Humphries was the first mayor in 1884 and served one year. He was mayor again in 1887 and this is when the city bought this land.
The total cost of this project is $78,689. The former Villa Rica Garden Club donated the rest of their funds to the city for Hillcrest Cemetery. The city will pay the remaining $51,403.03.
“We first planned on having a few trees cut down,” Doyal said. “I had a certified arborist walk the cemetery with me last year and look at all the trees. This is when I decided to put out a request for proposal (bid) and see what it would cost to have most of the trees removed but a few remaining in the back of the cemetery that would only be trimmed. With the bids that came in, Richmond Tree Experts was approved for the project. Having this all done at once is what I decided to do.”
If the trees were not located inside the graves and a distance away not to do any harm to the graves, then these trees would be saved. They would be trimmed and treated, but unfortunately, this is not the case.
The heavy limbs are in danger of breaking off the trees and falling onto the nearby monuments which causes a safety issue for the public walking the cemetery and family members visiting their loved ones' graves.
Another reason for the tree removal is the Walking Tour that is being designed by the Friends of the City Cemeteries. The city clerk’s office mission is to get the cemetery in good shape before the tour which will be a fund raising project as well.
“I believe the tree cutting will save the tombstones and monuments from being damaged from fallen trees and limbs. They have been beautiful trees but now they are too large and will continue the damage,” Doyal said. “The next project we will be working on is improving the roads in the cemetery. It’s really a huge beautification plan getting ready for the Walking Tour. We hope this tour will be in 2023. It will be a one day event with music, art and refreshments. It takes a good bit of money to maintain these cemeteries. The city also owns the Garden of Rest Cemetery and maintains the Old Villa Rica Cemetery. We are hoping to take ownership of that cemetery soon.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.