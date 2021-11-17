The older I get the more I cherish family ties and realize how important they are in my life - and even to our way of life. I want to cling even more tightly to those who are a part of me, by birth and by marriage.
I think of this often but especially during this season of thanksgiving that we celebrate with a big meal and family gatherings which hopefully we will reconvene this year now that the virus seems to be somewhat in retreat.
I was thinking just this week about a day a few years ago when my brother and sister-in-law and I (Lady Julia was at work) visited with some dear cousins who I have not seen nearly enough over the years. In recent times I have enjoyed more contact, partially through social media which has been a blessing in renewing old acquaintances and keeping up with family, even those in far away places.
We talked about old times, which is what relatives tend to do when they gather - but that is a good thing because memories and many traditions are valuable for the here and now and for time to come.
We talked about those gone on who we remember with fondness for the values of caring and love they taught and which were passed down to us. We recalled their “ways” and “sayings” and admonitions back then, and now see the value of “teaching them in the way they should go” as it has played out in later years.
We talked about children and grandchildren with whom we hope we are imparting the love for these ties and cherish the fruits of this instruction we are already seeing in their lives. Like all parents and grandparents, we beamed with pride and delighted in telling of their accomplishments.
We talked about times we enjoyed together in our younger days with tales and recollections that brought laughter and pauses of reflections on those simpler yet sweet times. I noted the sparkle in my brother’s eye and the glee in his voice as he and one cousin reminisced about playing marbles so many years ago under an old oak tree that was so large that joining hands together they still couldn’t reach around it.
I learned more about one of my grandmothers who I recall only through a faded photograph. We brought home some delicious fruit cake one of my cousins made from a recipe our grandmother had passed down and the recipe itself which will hold a special place in my recipe books because it was her creation and that I am a part of her and her heritage.
I learned how she guarded and instructed those she loved, and I thought how much the life she lived so long ago was a part of how we were raised and how the younger generations can benefit from the wisdom of those gone before.
On the way home we stopped by a cemetery where parents and relatives are laid to rest. Reading the dates of birth on the tombstones, it struck me that those born almost a century or more ago still speak to us through our memories of them and still impact our lives with the legacies they left for those who come behind.
From Genesis, we know that the family unit is part of God’s creation, that He blessed Adam and Eve and told them to be fruitful and increase in number. We also know that God created covenants with men that included their families and blessed those who honored them.
History also teaches us that strong family units have been the binding force of society’s fabric, a fact not lost on me as we “sat a spell” on memories lane with our treasured kinfolk and during this Thanksgiving celebration.
