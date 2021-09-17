Travis Camp

Travis Junior Camp, 87, of Powder Springs, formerly of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.
He was born in Palmetto, Georgia, on May 22, 1934, son of the late Oran Steven Camp and the late Eula Jane Chastain Camp.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division from July 1957 to December 1958. He worked for Delta Air Lines for 13 years and in auto sales for over 40 years before his retirement several years ago. He moved from Morrow, Georgia, to the Carroll County area in 1970 and worked with Don-Rich Ford in Villa Rica for seven years and with Walker Cadillac in Carrollton for 12 years.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Mae Camp; sister, Verna Mae Ward; daughter-in-law, Marian LeAnn Hardy Camp; and a granddaughter, Christina LeAnn Camp.
Survivors include his sons, Steven (Donna) Camp, of Carrollton, and Richard (Pamela) Camp, of Syracuse, Utah; daughters, Debra (Thomas) Cook, of Franklin, and Donna (Mark) Jones, of Carrollton; brothers, Leroy (Rita) Camp, and Troy Camp; sisters, Barbara (Bruce) Hawk, and Linda (Larry) McEachean; half-sister, Gala Camp; nine grandchildren, Stacy Brown, Jana Walker, Jason Camp, Wade Camp, Stephanie Rhodes, Daniel Camp, Marie Barber, Thomas (T.J.) Cook and Jesse Bass; 19 great-grandchildren; four great, great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home in Villa Rica with Rev. Tony Morris officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until the service hour.
Military Honors will be conducted by the Honor Guard Team, American Legion Post 143, Carrollton.
In accordance with his wishes, he will be cremated following the funeral service.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jhoytthomas.com.
