Danny Carter is the representative for Ward 5. This is his third four-year term and his second as the Ward 5 representative. His first term was prior to redistricting and he was the representative for Ward 1 from 2004 through 2007.
Carter moved to Villa Rica in 2000 following a 33-year career with Lockheed as an Aerospace Engineer. He and his wife Linda have three children and two grandchildren. He is an Eagle Scout and a member of the First Baptist Church of Villa Rica. He is a conservative who has successfully fought for reductions of the millage rate, which has resulted in reduced property taxes for all Villa Rica homeowners. He wants controlled growth for Villa Rica and is a strong supporter of the Villa Rica Police Department and the Parks, Recreation & Leisure Services Department.
Q. Why are you seeking this office?As a result of my time on the City Council, I have gained knowledge and insight as to the wants and needs of the citizens of Villa Rica. I love our city and believe that my experience is a valuable asset to the city of Villa Rica. That is why I am running for re-election as the Ward 5 representative on the Villa Rica City Council.
Q. What are your top three goals for your term if elected?There are two roadways that need to continue moving forward. They are the North By-Pass and Shoreline Parkway (also called the Mirror Lake Connector.) The North By-Pass will divert big-rigs from the downtown area and Shoreline Parkway will help unify the Carroll County and Douglas County sections into one dynamic VR. At the same time, we will be moving forward with the Downtown Beautification plan to make the area more attractive and pedestrian-friendly. It should be a location that people love to visit!
Q. What should the city do to manage its inevitable growth?While growth is inevitable, we should never let the growth of Villa Rica exceed that which we have planned for, and our ability to support it. The Council will be called upon to make the hard choices to prevent run-away growth.
Q. Other than growth, what is the toughest issue facing the city and what do you think should be done?Water is necessary for growth. The VR water plant is 60 years old and located in a flood plain. It has limited capacity and draws water from three small lakes which are sensitive to drought. The Carroll County Water Authority sells us the rest of the water we need each day. We must locate additional sources of raw water for the foreseeable future.
Q. How would you describe the overall “climate” of Villa Rica, in terms of economics, liveability and relations within the community? What areas need improvement and where are we on track?Villa Rica has continued to thrive during the COVID pandemic. Our finances are solid. Our VRPD is second to none. City maintenance crews get the job done. Parks and Recreation programs are recovering. We are committed to solving problems when they surface. When a fire safety issue surfaced on Pool Road due to insufficient water pressure and flow, it became a top priority, and the issue was resolved with a 10” line along Edge Road connecting the Pool Road system and the Daniel Road system. Problem solved!
Villa Rica has much to offer for all ages. There are a variety of sports parks, a 75-acre back-to-nature park, a Gold Mine park, and if you love entertainment, check out The Mill amphitheater.
Our plan is to move Villa Rica forward at a slow steady pace. To that end, we have been blessed with an excellent group of city employees that are committed to serving Villa Rica.
