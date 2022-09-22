The executive director of the Georgia Transportation Alliance, Seth Millican, told an audience of local government and community leaders at Thursday morning's monthly breakfast meeting of the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce that the transport of freight in, around and through Georgia is big business and will be expanding to even greater degrees during the next decade and beyond.
And along with Metro Atlanta, Carrollton, Carroll County and the entire west Georgia region will be affected by the growth.
The amount of traffic on the state’s already heavily travelled highways and rail lines will continue to see a steadily increasing flow of trucks carrying millions of tons of cargo that is being loaded and unloaded from Georgia’s bustling seaports in Savannah and Brunswick.
While Savannah is the largest container port by volume on the East Coast and the fastest growing in the nation, the port in Brunswick ranks No. 2 nationally for total volume of overall freight distribution and is currently the fourth busiest port in the U.S. for container traffic.
And the growth will continue, according to the Georgia Transportation Alliance executive director.
“We are projecting our ports will double in capacity over the next decade from 4.5 million containers annually to 9 million,” Millican said.
To move all that freight obviously takes a lot of manpower. Millican said that Georgia’s ports account for approximately 360,000 jobs in the coastal region.
However, the freight that passes through Brunswick and Savannah does not sit on the docks long. That’s where two other forms of transportation get involved: trains and trucks.
The mile-plus long freight trains that crisscross Georgia and haul millions of tons of cargo are seen by many local citizens as they travel through several Carroll County communities.
As for the interstates, highways and byways those avenues of transportation are also expected to see heavier traffic as escalating freight tonnage pours into Brunswick and Savannah.
“An estimated 5.9 million tons of freight traverse the state each week over Georgia’s 7,186 miles of interstates, 127,482 miles of public roads and 14,801 bridges," Millican said.
And sometimes, as was pointed out by an official of a community in northern Carroll County through which a railroad and truck traffic pass, the flow of freight via rail and truck sometimes cross paths in a negative way.
