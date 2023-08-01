Mrs. Tranice Campbell Garner, age 57, of Temple, Georgia passed away July 15, 2023.
Funeral services were held, July 25, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. EST from Corinth Baptist Church with Rev. Barry Taylor, Rev. Randy Vines, Elder Anthony Campbell and Elder Tim Deems officiating. Music was provided by Tracy Clemons. Gentlemen serving as pallbearers were Justin Parker, Jeff Oden, Tim Bell, Mark Camp, and Michael Hurley. Honorary pallbearer was Kevin Campbell. Interment followed in Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.