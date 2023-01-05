A Haralson County traffic stop led law enforcement to the discovery of a large amount of illegal drugs on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, Sgt. Benson observed a vehicle that was failing to maintain a lane on McAdams Road, and he initiated a traffic stop.
During the traffic stop, it was found that the driver, Isaac Tracy Shackleford, 21, of Cedartown, was driving on a suspended license. Besides driving on suspended license, he was found to have a trafficking amount of marijuana and an active warrant through Polk County, per Haralson County Sheriff’s Office officials.
Shackleford was arrested for driving on suspended license and violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act. Although Haralson County gave Shackleford a $11,000 bond, Polk County has placed a hold on Shackleford for their warrant. He remains in custody in the Haralson County Jail.
