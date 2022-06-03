A Dallas woman was arrested during a traffic stop in Villa Rica after officers located illegal narcotics in a probable cause search.
Sergeant Drew Fowler of the Villa Rica Police Department observed Kyley Marie Vann, 35, of Dallas, traveling north on Industrial Boulevard in Villa Rica. According to Fowler’s report, he saw her come to an almost complete stop in the roadway where she navigated the railroad tracks.
Fowler said he observed Vann “drive over the yellow center-lane divider lines that were clearly marked and visible upon the roadway.”
As he continued behind her, the report said, she entered into the left hand turning lane at the intersection of Industrial Boulevard and Industrial Court and “did not complete a turn or signal in a manner that would indicate a turn being imminent.”
Fowler initiated a traffic stop for moving violations and used his in-car GCIC terminal to query the license plate status of the vehicle before exiting his patrol car.
The query determined the tag was listed as suspended since May 9, 2022 and there was not an active insurance policy on the vehicle, the report said.
Fowler made contact with Vann and asked for her driver’s license in which she gave him a Georgia identification card.
Fowler noted in his report that he “observed Vann to have sores upon her face, covered with makeup, and deterioration of her teeth, which are signs of illegal narcotic usage. Her jaw was also visibly clenching.”
He requested Vann to exit her vehicle and when she did Fowler asked her a series of questions inquiring about drug use, alcohol consumption and her reasoning for being in the area, per the report.
Fowler asked for consent to search her vehicle and Vann refused. Due to his suspicions of other criminal activities taking place aside from the original reason for the traffic stop, Fowler deployed Police Service Dog Bono to conduct a free air sniff on the driver side vehicle, the report said.
Bono alerted on the driver side door of the vehicle to the presence of a narcotic odor. A probable cause search was conducted which led to the seizure of 38.4 grams of “suspected” methamphetamine, four complete Alprazolam pills and three partial ones.
Vann was charged with trafficking illegal drugs, possession of a schedule IV substance and failure to maintain a lane. She is currently being held in the Carroll County Jail with no bond set.
