Bowdon Red Devils - RB T.J. Harvison - Rushed for 206 yards and two TDs in a 42-21 playoff win over Manchester.

Bowdon Red Devils - WR/K Cameron Holloway - Caught two passes for 39 yards and a TD, also made two extra points and caught a two-point conversion in a 42-21 playoff win over Manchester.

Bowdon Red Devils - QB Robert McNeal - Rushed for 127 yards and a TD and passed for 71 yards and a TD in a 42-21 playoff win over Manchester.

Carrollton Trojans - QB Julian Lewis - Passed for 186 yards and two TDs in a 47-14 playoff win over Marietta.

Carrollton Trojans - DL C.J. Kelly - Had a 19-yard scoop and score TD in a 47-14 playoff win over Marietta.

Carrollton Trojans - RB Bryce Hicks - Rushed for 81 yards and three TDs in a 47-14 playoff win over Marietta.

