A Haralson County sergeant was able to seize drugs from a traffic stop after initially pulling the individual over for not having valid insurance.

According to a Facebook post made by the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 11, 2022, Sergeant Terry McAdams pulled over a vehicle for having no insurance. It was later determined that the driver was Michael Aaron Morris, 44, of Bremen. The other occupant was Christopher Michael Jenkins, 36, of Douglasville.

