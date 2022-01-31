Over the weekend, a traffic stop led to the arrest of two individuals for trafficking methamphetamines along with other charges.
According to the press release, Deputy Ashton Curtis observed a distracted driver run a red light while patrolling the intersection of Highway 27 South and I-20 and proceed to conduct a traffic stop. Curtis wrote that the driver identified as Mark Abercombie, 45, of Tallapoosa appeared extremely nervous as Curtis asked for his identification.
The female passenger identified as Kimberly Cash, 32, of Buchanan was observed opening the glove compartment by Curtis to retrieve the vehicle information when a used syringe fell out causing her to "frantically try to hide the syringe from Curtis’ view," per the press release.
Deputy Kelly Bennett of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit arrived to assist Curtis and utilize his K-9 to conduct an open air search around the vehicle after Abercombie denied consent to search. According to the release, K-9 Willy alerted Bennett to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle and a search was conducted.
During the search, six ounces of methamphetamine, two ounces of marijuana, packaging materials for the sale of illegal drugs, approximately $4,476 in cash and a firearm were seized. It was discovered through the investigation that Abercombie is also a convicted felon.
Abercombie was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, running a red light, and distracted driving.
Cash was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Both parties are currently being held in the Carroll County Jail with no bond set.
