A Tallapoosa man a woman have been arrested after multiple firearms and drug possession were discovered during a traffic stop.
On Saturday July 15, 2023 around 1:15 a.m., Deputy Jarrett Chandler observed a white ford truck with no tail lights while sitting at a four-way-stop on Steadman Church Road. Chandler conducted a traffic stop during which the driver claimed to being aware of the lights being out.
According to the press release from the Haralson County Sheriff's Office, Chandler noticed another male inside the vehicle who had warrants out from another jurisdiction while speaking to the driver. Backup was present as the three subjects were taken out of the vehicle. Deputy Chandler ran their information through the Georgia Crime Information Center (GCIC) to determine if they were wanted.
A warrant was presented for Kameron Todd Brock, 19. He was detained while deputies waited to see if the other jurisdiction would extradite him. According to the release, a pat down was performed and a small bag containing crushed Xanax as well as a firearm were discovered in the offenders pockets. During the vehicle search an additional two firearms and a clear pipe with burned residue were also discovered.
All three individuals denied ownership of the meth pipe, according to the report.
The driver received a citation for the tail light violation. Brock was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm in commission of a crime and violating the Georgia controlled substance act by possession of schedule four drugs not in their original container. Ashlyn Marie Bolin, 22, of Tallapoosa, was arrested and charged with possession of drug related objects. Bolin and Brock have both been released on bond.
