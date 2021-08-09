Details were sketchy at press time, but a Monday afternoon chase involving the Georgia State Patrol in Carrollton ended with one person in the hospital and a trooper unhurt.
A call for assistance came through dispatch around 2:30 p.m on Monday when the trooper who initiated the chase wasn't responding to radio calls after the chase ensued.
According to GSP Sergeant Trawick, there may have been radio coverage issues.
When interviewed by the Times-Georgian at the scene, Trawick said that he did not know the reason at that time for the traffic stop.
“[Trooper] initiated a traffic stop, don't know why,” Trawick said. “He [suspect} fled on Tyus, looped around, made the right turn here to try to escape, ran off the road on the other side and crashed in the ditch.”
That ditch was near a Marathon gas station on Carrollton Tyus and Highway 166.
Trawick said the responding trooper called for EMS to check out the suspect. Trawick said the suspect wasn't complaining of injuries.
“All is good, all ended well and everybody is going to be happy later,” said Trawick, who added that he presumed charges would be filed later.
