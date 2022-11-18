TEMPLE — Issues caused by a malfunctioning traffic light on Highway 78 in Temple resulted in traffic flow issues on Friday.
However, according to a spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) the problem could have been resolved as early as yesterday afternoon.
"It should be operational now," Joe Schulman, District 6 Communications Officer for GDOT, stated in response to an email inquiry from the Times-Georgian, that was received at 12:58 p.m. Friday.
"If it’s not, it will be by sundown (Friday). Our technician will be onsite soon to make sure," Schulman added.
When asked how to report highway issues to the state's Department of Transportation, Schulman said, "We get reports of issues from a wide variety of places, including law enforcement, local government, motorists, Facebook, phone calls to me, etc."
"It’s nice because there are so many ways that we can hear about issues so that fewer problems fall through the cracks," he added.
The headquarters for District 6 of the Georgia Department of Transportation that covers Carroll County is located in White, Ga. near Cartersville. Carroll is among 17 counties in northwest Georgia that comprise District 6. The Buchanan office includes Carroll, Haralson, Paulding and Polk counties.
The GDOT performs maintenance, construction, traffic operations and permitting. Personnel are on-call during inclement weather.
Another service provided by the Georgia DOT is its complimentary roadside assistance and maintenance service known as CHAMP (Coordinated Highway Assistance & Maintenance Program). It is available to motorists traveling through the region and can be reached by dialing 511.
