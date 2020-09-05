Tracie Davis

Mrs. Tracie Regina (Holder) Davis, 46, of Temple, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.
She was born in Villa Rica on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 1973.
Mrs. Davis was a loving wife, mother, daughter and friend. She raised three beautiful children and enjoyed volunteering at their school functions. Mrs. Davis also enjoyed spending time with her family at their lake home in Cedar Bluff.
Survivors include her husband, Jim Davis, of Temple; her sons, Joe Hayden Davis and Jackson Cody Davis, both of Temple; her daughter, Addison Brook Davis, of Temple; her parents, Donnie Thomas Holder and Wanda (Watts) Holder, of Temple; her brother, Rodney Don Holder, of Cumming; and a number of other relatives.
In accordance with the family’s wishes, Mrs. Davis will be cremated following a private viewing.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online tribute wall at www.croftfuneralhome.com.
Cremation services are being provided by Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Temple.
