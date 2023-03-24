Mr. Tracey Douglas Gulledge, 58 of LaFayette, GA, passed away, Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at CHI Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga, Tenn.
In keeping with Mr. Gulledge’s wishes he was cremated and the family held a visitation Saturday, March 18, 2023 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at J. Collins Funeral Home with an additional celebration of life at his home at 223 Forestway Drive, Lafayette, Ga on Sunday, March 26th at 12 p.m. He will be inurned at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens on Hickory Level Road at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.