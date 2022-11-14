November and December are unmistakably The Salvation Army’s busiest two months of the year. From Thanksgiving meals to toys for children, and ringing bells, too, the staff and volunteers have plenty to oversee.
For the second consecutive year, The Salvation Army of Carrollton will host a drive-thru Thanksgiving food box distribution. Residents of Carroll County are invited to pick up a box beginning at 8 am on Saturday, November 19 – while supplies last. The boxes will contain stuffing, cranberry sauce, corn, green beans, instant mashed potatoes, gravy, and more.
Also, a gift card for a turkey or ham will be included with each box. Registration paperwork is not required for this distribution.
Another annual project of the Salvation Army is its "Angel Tree Program" that provides Christmas gifts for hundreds of Carroll County children each year. Based on the firm belief that every child deserves to experience the joy of Christmas morning, the program is now in its 26th year and is open for registration.
Once a child has been registered and accepted as an "Angel,"their Christmas wish list is shared with donors in the community who purchase gifts of new clothing and toys. The gifts are distributed to the family to place under their family Christmas tree.
Parents and/or guardians can pick up at application at The Salvation Army located at 115 Lake Carroll Blvd in Carrollton. The registration deadline is Wednesday, November 30, 2022.
Yet another traditional project sponsored by The Salvation Army is its familiar "Red Kettle Campaign" that is now in full swing in Carroll County.
"The Christmas season represents our organization’s busiest and most important fundraising time of the year," said Roberta Woolbright, director of Carrollton’s Salvation Army.
"We need your help more now than ever," she noted, "so iif you have two hours to spare, please consider ringing the bell for The Salvation Army.”
Every dollar raised through the iconic Red Kettle Campaign remains in the community in which it was given and makes it possible for The Salvation Army to deliver life changing programs and services throughout the year. The Red Kettle Campaign continues now through Christmas Eve.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.