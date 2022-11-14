November and December are unmistakably The Salvation Army’s busiest two months of the year. From Thanksgiving meals to toys for children, and ringing bells, too, the staff and volunteers have plenty to oversee.

For the second consecutive year, The Salvation Army of Carrollton will host a drive-thru Thanksgiving food box distribution. Residents of Carroll County are invited to pick up a box beginning at 8 am on Saturday, November 19 – while supplies last. The boxes will contain stuffing, cranberry sauce, corn, green beans, instant mashed potatoes, gravy, and more.

Trending Videos