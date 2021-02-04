Two town hall meetings in Villa Rica next week will discuss the upcoming renewal of the one-cent SPLOST sales tax.
The first meeting on Tuesday will be held at 6 p.m. at the Fairfield Plantation Recreational Center, 6230 Lakeview Parkway. The second meeting on Thursday is at 6 p.m. at the Villa Rica Public Library, 869 Dallas Highway.
Both are being hosted by District 2 Commissioner Clint Chance.
Face coverings are encouraged and social distancing guidelines will be in place for those who will attend these events in person. Those who do not feel comfortable attending these meetings can watch them live on Chance’s Facebook page, facebook.com/clint.chance.7.
Voters will decide whether to renew the current special purpose local option sales tax on March 16. The last day for county residents to register to vote is Feb. 16, less than two weeks away.
The SPLOST has been continually renewed in Carroll County since it was first levied in 1987. The 1% sales tax that is added to all retail purchases in the county has paid for a variety of projects for decades, ranging from roads and bridges to public safety and parks.
County officials estimate that if the SPLOST did not exist, the millage rate would have to be raised by 6.13 mills annually – or 36.78 mills over the six-year collection period.
For Carrollton residents, the millage rate would have to be raised between four to five mills annually if the SPLOST revenue was not available, City Finance Director Jim Triplett said last month.
Early voting for the referendum will be Feb. 22-March 12, Mondays through Fridays, at the Carroll County Elections Office, 423 College St.
Villa Rica voters can cast their ballots at the Powell Park Recreation Center, 524 Leslie Dr., beginning March 8.
Villa Rica officials are expecting $9 million in SPLOST revenue over the next six years, which they will use to fund four categories of projects: transportation, recreation, economic development and public safety.
The referendum had originally been scheduled for the Nov. 3 general election, but for a variety of reasons the county commission postponed the vote until March with support from city mayors such as Betty Cason of Carrollton. This now means that the current SPLOST is set to end two weeks after the March 16 referendum. If the vote fails, the issue will have to wait a year before being seen on a ballot again.
Cason said the SPLOST funds are generated by people who visit the county and either shop or attend cultural arts activities. It is estimated the continuation of the SPLOST will generate an estimated $119 million for Carroll County and its cities, County Communications Director Ashley Hulsey said.
In recent months, county commissioners and city councils have been planning projects to fund with their shares of the revenue.
Carrollton officials anticipate collecting $26.3 million.
City Manager Tim Grizzard and Cason would like to replace the aging Fire Station 23 on Central Road with a new building. Grizzard said during a recent work session that this would cost about $6.5 million, including the station and fire equipment.
The city is also planning to use $8.1 million in SPLOST revenue to renovate to the city’s senior center and improve the tennis facility at Lakeshore Park. SPLOST dollars are also used to fund new GreenBelt spurs, paving projects, sidewalk extensions and traffic improvements.
“Every time we pass a SPLOST project, that saves us on our property taxes for our property owners,” Cason said Monday night. “Be thinking about that and tell your neighbors to vote.”
