On Tuesday Mayor Gil McDougal and many of the city council members met at the Villa Rica Public Library for a town hall meeting regarding some proposed safety improvements on Punkintown Road.
The purpose of the meeting was to allow citizens of Villa Rica and residents living on the road to be able to see and get an idea of what those proposed safety measures would look like if approved.
In what was a larger turnout than expected, residents were able to express their concerns, speak with many of the experts from exponential possibilities — a group of engineers who worked on the project and came up with a couple of alternates for the new proposed road— and have intimate, down-to-earth conversations with the council in a casual setting.
“What we wanted to do here tonight was really to give everybody the opportunity to see what these plans were that they saw on the work session and be able to walk up to them and look at them and be able to ask these engineers, these guys who put these plans together, their questions,” McDougal said.
The issue about Punkintown Road surfaced years ago and caught the attention of the city after a fatal accident happened on the road that resulted in a woman suffering from irreversible, lifelong injuries.
“The road isn’t safe,” said city manager Tom Barber. “It has a lot of problems, it is rocky and unstable.”
I had the chance to speak with some of the citizens who travel the road often and they think the new proposal will cause more issues like excessive traffic.
“I don’t like this plan at all,” Connie Flowers said. “I think that they should fix and make improvements to the road we already have instead of adding this new road.”
Alex Lemon, a resident who lives on the road, expressed his concerns about the difficulty this proposal will impose regarding the traffic he will have to face when leaving his home. However, Lemon agrees with the council regarding the dangers people face everyday on the current road.
“We need sidewalks on the road,” Lemon said. “You can’t even walk on that road. It’s not safe.”
The idea is to build a road with the citizens’ safety at the forefront. The new proposed road will include several roundabouts that will force traffic to slow down, if approved, there will be sidewalks and a median that will allow for more room between oncoming traffic.
This is just a proposal for now and there may be another meeting in the future about it according to Mayor McDougal, but for now it is a project that the council is welcoming and listening to the feedback of the Villa Rica community.
