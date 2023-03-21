Tough start for Eagles in region play

Caleb Prior throws a pitch in Mt. Zion's 10-0 loss to Christian Heritage in their first region game.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

MOUNT ZION — Eagle baseball had a difficult start to their region slate at home on Monday, suffering a 10-0 loss to Christian Heritage in six innings.

The visiting Lions got on the board batting in the top of the first when David Person singled with two runners on base, scoring one run.

Trending Videos