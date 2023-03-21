Tough start for Eagles in region play

MOUNT ZION — Eagle baseball had a difficult start to their region slate at home on Monday, suffering a 10-0 loss to Christian Heritage in six innings.
The visiting Lions got on the board batting in the top of the first when David Person singled with two runners on base, scoring one run.
Up 9-0 in the top of the sixth, Christian Heritage's Evan Hood hit a line-drive solo home run over the left field fence, and with one more scoreless inning by the Eagles' offense, the game ended on a run rule.
Mt. Zion struggled to get runners in scoring position, earning a total of four hits on the night. Stanley Cross and Caleb Prior got the closest to scoring, as they both reached third base, but they were both left stranded on strikeouts and a ground out.
Cross, Mason Jakubiak, Prior, and Brison Alexander each had one hit to lead the Eagles in the loss.
For the first five innings, the Eagles were working against starter Luke Wagner, who dished eight strikeouts in the shutout for Christian Heritage.
Chase Butler started for Mt. Zion on the hill, allowing six runs on five hits and three walks through two and two-thirds innings. Prior and Dylan Gable pitched the remaining innings in relief, with Gable closing out the sixth.
Christian Heritage piled on nine total hits and scored ten runs, led by Jackson Locke and Wagner, who both had two hits each.
After the first two innings, the Lions' lead was just two runs, but they had their biggest frame in the third inning, crossing home plate four times. Person and Locke both hit hard ground balls toward shortstop, and each time, two runs scored, extending the lead to 6-0.
The Lions were blanked in an inning for the first time working against Prior on the mound in the fourth inning, but they added three more runs in the fifth before Hood's homer put them over the run-rule margin to end the game.
Mt. Zion (6-6, 0-1) will be at home again this Thursday with a non-region rematch with Pebblebrook at 5:30 p.m.
Their next region contest is currently scheduled for next Monday, at home against Carroll-County foe Bowdon, also at 5:30 p.m.
