UWG Football vs Shorter

UWG put up over 500 yards of total offense for the third straight game, and the defense held Shorter to 249 yards including only two on the ground in a 49-14 win.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal via UWG Athletics

In the final home game of the 2022 season, the 24th-ranked UWG Wolves football team gave 19 seniors a victory in their final appearance at Ra-Lin Field, defeating in-state rival Shorter by a 49-14 final.

It was another all-around great effort as the Wolves put up over 500 yards of total offense for the third straight game, and the defense held Shorter to 249 yards including only two on the ground. A big part of that was seven sacks by the West Georgia defense, the most in a single-game since 2016.

