Special to The Times-Georgian
Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced in a news release that, based on data provided by the state’s insurers, the March 26 tornado in Coweta County resulted in more than 4,000 individual home and auto claims and more than $75 million in total losses. The release states this number does not include commercial losses and is expected to grow.
“As we continue to gain a better idea of total losses resulting from these destructive storms, it is now more important than ever to let those affected Georgians know of the resources available to them from our office,” said King. “Our Consumer Services team is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Monday through Friday to help answer any questions regarding insurance policies or to resolve disputes between impacted policyholders and their insurance companies.”
In addition, policyholders can report any suspected fraud to King’s Criminal Investigations Division, which is made up of certified and sworn state law enforcement officers who thoroughly investigate a wide variety of crimes and fraudulent insurance schemes.
“Unfortunately, natural disasters like these recent storms always attract bad actors willing to take advantage of the most vulnerable,” continued King. “As a former 30-plus year law enforcement professional, I have seen far too many examples of these types of crimes. I am fully committed to using all of our available resources to go after these criminals and protect Georgia families.”
The Georgia Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire can be reached at 404-656-2070 or toll-free at 800-656-2298.
