At the end of March, a midnight tornado tore through downtown Franklin bringing down trees, power poles, and scattering debris.
Melinda Brown, president of the Heard County Chamber of Commerce, said that the recovery was done quickly as everyone worked together.
“It was really scary,” said Brown. “But, through an “outstanding” team effort involving practically the entire town, the clean-up effort was completed “very quickly.”
Donations of food for families and workers came in every day, including a mobile kitchen from the Pine Mountain Fire Department as well as cleaning supplies from the Salvation Army.
Sherry Nicholson, Regional Communication Director for the American Red Cross of Georgia, Red Cross volunteers ensured safe lodging in hotel rooms for 77 people in addition to delivering meals Sunday night.
Heard County officials said there we no injuries or fatalities reported as a result of the storm. But, after the surge through Franklin, the tornado cut a path to neighboring Coweta County, causing even more damage.
According to a published report in The Newnan Times-Herald, this was the first F4 tornado to hit in Georgia in 10 years and was on a path 6 miles long and one-half mile wide.
