Topping out ceremony held for first building on new WGTC campus

A topping-out ceremony was held recently when the final steel beam was hoisted atop the main classroom building on the future campus of West Georgia Technical College.
The three-story building will be the centerpiece of the new $65.7 million three-structure, 150,000-square foot Carrollton campus that is being developed in the Buffalo Creek Technology Park off the Carrollton Bypass.
A 40-acre tract on the left side of the 100-acre Technology Park was donated to WGTC by the Carroll County Development Authority for construction of its new campus, which was funded in three stages over three years by the Georgia Legislature beginning in 2018.
The 77,000-square-foot main classroom building will house the college’s enrollment center, including offices for admissions and financial aid personnel, labs for para-medicine and certified nursing assistant programs, and adult education on the first floor.
Located on the second floor will be the student center, bookstore, classrooms, computer labs and faculty offices.
The third floor will include a large cosmetology salon and labs for chemistry, criminal justice, engineering, and early childhood development. General classrooms will be scattered across all three floors.
A two-story glass façade will highlight the gray-brick structure that will be visible from the bypass.
The Carroll County Development Authority retains the right side of the Park and continues to market it for possible development.
Meanwhile, work is continuing on the foundation of a second structure, a 62,000-square-foot single-story industrial building located behind the main building. It will house labs for trades and industrial programs and systems, including diesel equipment, welding, precision manufacturing and construction trades.
A pedestrian bridge will connect the two buildings.
A third smaller building to be constructed will provide space for maintenance equipment and staff.
Also located on the new campus will be the driver training range for WGTC’s commercial truck driver program.
Large parking areas with 693 spots will be included to accommodate the approximately 1,400 students, faculty and staff who frequent WGTC Carrollton campus.
This new campus will replace the College’s 52-year-old campus on Newnan Road, and programs currently offered at the site will relocate when the new campus opens.
