Even with a strong class of academic seniors at Carrollton High School this year, two graduates of the Class of 2023 still had to rise to the top in performance to claim the titles of valedictorian and salutatorian.
Belle Esslinger earned the top honor of valedictorian for the class of 421 graduates by completing her career at CHS with the highest grade-point average. Walker Camp was recognized as class salutatorian by earning the second highest average among members of the graduation class.
The announcement was made prior to the commencement ceremony that was held last Thursday night at Grisham Stadium.
Esslinger’s passion for science landed her in the Governor’s Honors Program following her junior year, further fueling her fascination for learning. A member of National Spanish Honor Society, HOSA, FBLA, she served as treasurer of the Key Club, was a National AP Scholar with Distinction and received the Georgia Certificate of Merit.
The daughter of Bill and Debbie Esslinger, she will attend Georgia Institute of Technology for the fall semester that begins on Aug. 21.
Walker, the son of Andrew and Molly Camp, will also be attending Georgia Institute of Technology this fall where he plans to major in biochemistry. At Carrollton High School, he was a member of the Anchor Club, National Honors Society, Bring Change 2 Mind, Math Team, Spanish Club, and Student Council.
Additionally, he is an Eagle Scout, an alumnus of the prestigious Governor’s Honors program and was a pianist and saxophonist in the Trojan Band.
CHS Principal said he thinks the two students will go far in life.
"Belle and Walker are the epitome of students who seize every opportunity to succeed,” said Lyle. “Their efforts have paid off and I am confident they will go far. I am proud to call them alumni of Carrollton High School."
