Even with a strong class of academic seniors at Carrollton High School this year, two graduates of the Class of 2023 still had to rise to the top in performance to claim the titles of valedictorian and salutatorian.

Belle Esslinger earned the top honor of valedictorian for the class  of 421 graduates by completing her career at CHS with the highest grade-point average. Walker Camp was recognized as class salutatorian by earning the second highest average among members of the graduation class.

