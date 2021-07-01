The state’s top public health official said hospitalization due to COVID can be prevented by getting vaccinated.
Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health, made those remarks Thursday during the COVID-19 Vaccine Informational Town Hall hosted by the Douglas County Board of Commissioners.
During the two-hour virtual meeting, Toomey and other public health and medical experts emphasized getting vaccinated as a preventive method against the deadly virus.
“The numbers are going down,” Toomey said. “Information shows that 99.9% of those in the hospital are unvaccinated.”
Toomey said the state has administered eight million shots. She said 42% of Georgians have been fully vaccinated and 51% of residents 18 and older have had at least one shot.
“The tortoise is going to win,” Toomey said.
Cobb & Douglas Public Health Director Dr. Janet Memark said 37% of Douglas county residents have had at least one shot and 32% are fully vaccinated.
“We know this is a marathon and not a sport,” Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones said. “We are at the 32-yard line. We have some yardage to make up. We are pushing and continue to encourage people to get the vaccine.”
Toomey agreed.
“We are getting a lot of field goals,” Toomey said. “We don’t have a lot of touchdowns. We are slowly moving forward. The numbers are going down.”
Although the majority of the mass vaccination sites in Georgia have closed or are in the process of closing, Toomey said other means to get vaccinated will be available.
The county’s mass site at Arbor Place Mall will close Wednesday, but residents can go to health center on Selman Drive for shots.
Toomey said hosting vaccine events at fairs, sporting events and other social events will be a focus moving forward.
“We need to bring the vaccines to the people,” she said.
Health experts said the new Delta variant that has been detected in the United States is highly transmissive.
Toomey said it is 60% more transmissive than the others.
“Vaccinations will be the answer on how we can change the course of the pandemic,” she said.
The majority of the medical experts on Thursday’s panel gave personal testimony about getting vaccinated.
“I can talk about science all day,” Dr. Charles Craton of Wellstar Douglas Hospital said. “If I had serious safety concerns, I would not have been vaccinated. My mother got vaccinated. I’m pleading with everyone that we need to help protect those with compromised immune systems.”
