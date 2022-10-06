Ms. Tonya White, age 35, of Atlanta, GA died on September 22, 2022. Celebration of Life services will be on Saturday October 8, 2022 at noon at St Paul AME Church, 1540 Pryor Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30315, Reverend Isaiah J. Waddy, Senior Pastor. Interment will follow in Southview Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday October 7, 2022 from 3-6 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Historic Westend Chapel, 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
