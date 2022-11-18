Tonya Tatham

Mrs. Tonya " Mrs. T" Dawn (Kirk) Tatham, age 49, of Temple passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022. She was born in Kennesaw on Monday, February 19, 1973.

Mrs. Tatham was the daughter of the late, Wayne Kirk and the late, Gail (Biddy) Kirk. Mrs. Tatham was a Paraprofessional Educator for special education students (Kindergarten through the Fifth Grade) at Temple Elementary School. She took a special interest in all her students and loved each of them dearly.

Service information

Nov 21
Visitation
Monday, November 21, 2022
4:00PM-6:00PM
Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home & Cremation Service
421 Sage St.
Temple, GA 30179
