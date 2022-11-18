Tonya Tatham

Mrs. Tonya " Mrs. T" Dawn (Kirk) Tatham, age 49, of Temple passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022. She was born in Kennesaw on Monday, February 19, 1973.
Mrs. Tatham was the daughter of the late, Wayne Kirk and the late, Gail (Biddy) Kirk. Mrs. Tatham was a Paraprofessional Educator for special education students (Kindergarten through the Fifth Grade) at Temple Elementary School. She took a special interest in all her students and loved each of them dearly.
Mrs. Tatham was also an avid Pittsburg Steelers and Georgia Bulldogs fan.
Above all, Mrs. Tatham loved her family and she will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her husband, Jeff Chase Tatham of Temple; her son, Austin Chase Tatham of Temple; her daughter and son-in-law, Amber Christine Tatham and Hudson Santos of Acworth; her sister, Christy "Sissy" Campbell of Temple and a number of other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, November 21, 2022 from 4-6 p.m.
In accordance with Mrs. Tatham's wishes, she will be cremated following the visitation. Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online Tribute Wall at www.croftfuneralhome.com . Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
