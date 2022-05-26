Tony Warren

Mr. Tony Benton Warren, 54, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
Mr. Warren was born on Dec. 18, 1967, son of Mrs. Shirley Ann Cochran Warren and the late Mr. Arnold Jackson Warren.
He loved working on cars and rebuilding engines, was a machine operator for Ra-lin Construction and was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy Denise Warren; mother, Shirley Ann Warren; son, Jackson Lee Warren; daughter, Addison Leigh Warren; sister, Terrie Williams; brothers, Brandon Warren, Jimmy Warren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Thursday, May 26, 2022 from 4np.m. to 7 p.m.
Funeral service will be on Friday, May 27, 2022, at noon at the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with Rev. Kerry Cooke officiating.
Pallbearers will be Dexter Shackleford, David Perry, Dickey Caldwell, Ronald Driver, Chris Grantham and Alex Warren.
Interment will follow in the Carrollton City Cemetery.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
