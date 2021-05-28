Mr. Tony Smith, 73, of Columbus, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
He was born on Aug. 30, 1947, in Villa Rica, Georgia, the son of the late Mr. Hoke Smith and the late Mrs. Frances Elizabeth Morris Smith.
Mr. Smith worked in his younger years at the Cotton Mill then later became a welder where he retired in his later years.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers, Arlen Smith and Buddy Smith; sisters, Bobby Boyd and Jean Cannon; nephews, Tommy Hembree and Timmy Smith
Mr. Smith is survived by sisters and brothers-in-law, Connie and Roy Williams, of Columbus, Kathey and Mike Leese, of Villa Rica; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jimmy and Carol Smith, of Columbus, Johnny and Dorothy Smith, of Villa Rica; 13 nephews; nine nieces also survive.
According to Mr. Smith’s wishes, he was cremated. No services are planned at this time.
