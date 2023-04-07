Tony “Roger” Vinson, age 60 of Whitesburg, Ga, passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023. He was born June 14, 1962 in Douglasville, Georgia, the son of the late Floyd Hester Vinson and the late Dorothy Mae League Vinson.
He was known as a jokester. Roger enjoyed computer games, karaoke, fishing and camping. He was a member of Little Vine Baptist Church and was truly a lover of gospel music.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Billy Vinson and a sister, Judy Ramey.
Roger leaves to cherish his memory, his daughters: Tiffany Robinson and Amanda Vinson Calel; sisters and brothers-in-law: Sarah & Johnny Hosmer and Carol & Lester Dingler; brothers and sister-in-law: Rayford & Mary Vinson and Robert Vinson; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted Monday, April 10, 2023 at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Pastor Curtis Paul Holloway officiating. Interment will follow in Whitesburg Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, April 8, 2023 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Tony Vinson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
