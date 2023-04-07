Tony “Roger” Vinson

Tony “Roger” Vinson, age 60 of Whitesburg, Ga, passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023. He was born June 14, 1962 in Douglasville, Georgia, the son of the late Floyd Hester Vinson and the late Dorothy Mae League Vinson.

He was known as a jokester. Roger enjoyed computer games, karaoke, fishing and camping. He was a member of Little Vine Baptist Church and was truly a lover of gospel music.

To plant a tree in memory of Tony Vinson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos