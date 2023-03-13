Mr. Tony Lamar Ashley, age 62, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023. He was born November 15, 1960 in Carrollton, the son of the late Mr. Fletcher Ashley and Mrs. Dorothy Rooks.
Tony loved his God, hunting, fishing, fixing and figuring things out, everything in nature – especially anything blooming and beautiful, a good joke – and a bit of good-natured sarcasm, and his life in general. But most of all, he loved his family. He loved the family who passed before him, from whom he learned so much and the family who made him proud daily and continually brought a smile to his face. His greatest joy came from becoming a Daddy. His son, his “mini-me,” was the reason for everything he did. Becoming a father brought him joy and special happiness that he never thought he would be Blessed to have. His ‘Tony Boy’ made him so proud.
In 2011, Tony was diagnosed with Renal Cancer. When his kidney was removed, he had a very slim chance of survival. When he started treatment, his life expectancy was 2-3 years. He fought and beat everything cancer threw at him for almost 12 years. He enjoyed his life, worked and played and was blessed with the birth of his son. Tony was a walking miracle and a testament to his strength and determination. He truly BEAT cancer at its own game.
Tony was known for his cross pennies, many of you have probably been given one and told to have a “Blessed Day” or to “Remember God is always with you.” That was his ‘Penny Ministry,’ and he touched many lives through his passion for sharing his love for Christ.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Mary Ann Ashley, son, Tony Everett Ashley; stepson, Michael Popp; brother & sister-in-law, Brad & Lisa Ashley; sister, Tracey Thompson; five nieces; one nephew; and many great nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 12 P.M. from the Carrollton City Cemetery with Pastor Jerome Whaley and Pastor Tim Cook officiating. The family would like to invite everyone in attendance to wear their jeans and camouflage, exactly what Tony would have been most comfortable in.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Tony’s memory to Emory Winship Cancer Institute by visiting winshipcancer.emory.edu. Contributions may also be made to Tony Everett Ashley’s savings account for his college fund at Bank OZK. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Dr. Bradley Carthon, the staff of Emory, and Tony’s lifelong friend, Alan Lee, for all the care and compassion they have shown.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
