Tony Lamar Ashley

Mr. Tony Lamar Ashley, age 62, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023. He was born November 15, 1960 in Carrollton, the son of the late Mr. Fletcher Ashley and Mrs. Dorothy Rooks.

Tony loved his God, hunting, fishing, fixing and figuring things out, everything in nature – especially anything blooming and beautiful, a good joke – and a bit of good-natured sarcasm, and his life in general. But most of all, he loved his family. He loved the family who passed before him, from whom he learned so much and the family who made him proud daily and continually brought a smile to his face. His greatest joy came from becoming a Daddy. His son, his “mini-me,” was the reason for everything he did. Becoming a father brought him joy and special happiness that he never thought he would be Blessed to have. His ‘Tony Boy’ made him so proud.

