Tony J. Wynn, 64, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022. He was born on April 22, 1958. He is the son of the late Hiram Thomas Wynn and the late Novlene Leggett Wynn.
Tony was a loving man who cherished his children and his grandchildren. He had a passion for music. He enjoyed playing the guitar, dancing and listening to loud music.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Michael Wynn. He is survived by his daughters, Sonya and Jeremy Kidd of Mumford, Alabama and Stephanie and Joshua Hamilton of Augusta, Georgia; son Steven Wynn of Villa Rica, Georgia; sister, Debra Wynn Eason of Villa Rica, Georgia; aunts, Sarah Nell Wynn Kidd, Bobbie Jean Leggett, Becky Leggett, Mary Leggett; four grandchildren, Katelyn Kidd, Gabriel Odom, Jay Ashley, and Jasmine Ashley; several nieces and nephews also survive.
In accordance with his wishes, he was cremated. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022 from 11:00 AM until the funeral hour at 12:00 PM, from Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Villa Rica Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Debra Wynn Eason.
Messages of condolence may be sent to www.jones-wynn.com Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements. 770-459-3694
