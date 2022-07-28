Tony J. Wynn, 64, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022. He was born on April 22, 1958. He is the son of the late Hiram Thomas Wynn and the late Novlene Leggett Wynn.

Tony was a loving man who cherished his children and his grandchildren. He had a passion for music. He enjoyed playing the guitar, dancing and listening to loud music.

